‘Limited Edition’: Sshura Khan Hits Back at Troll Mocking Husband Arbaaz Khan As ‘Old Man’

Bollywood producer and actor Arbaaz Khan's wife, Sshura Khan, proved her wit recently when she gracefully shut down a social media troll making an ageist remark about her husband. During an interactive Instagram Q&A session held on Sunday, June 14, 2026, Sshura was confronted with a direct question, "R u happy with old man?" accompanied by a laughing emoji, seemingly targeting the age difference between the couple. From Sidharth–Kiara to Vicky–Katrina: Bollywood and TV Celebrities Who Embraced Parenthood in 2025 (View Posts).

Sshura, a renowned celebrity makeup artist, did not shy away from the negativity. Instead, she chose humour over hostility, delivering a memorable comeback that has since gone viral.

Sshura Khan Calls Hubby Arbaaz Khan 'Limited Edition' As She Shuts Down Troll

In a response that earned widespread praise, Sshura Khan retorted, "Are you for real? He's not an old man, he's a limited-edition vintage model." Her clever reply quickly garnered attention online, with fans applauding her composure and affectionate defence of Arbaaz Khan. Arbaaz, born on August 4, 1967, is currently 58 years old, while Sshura, born on January 18, 1990, is 36, marking an age gap of 22 years between the couple.

Sshura Khan Shuts Down Troll Calling Arbaaz Khan ‘Old Man’

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

The Q&A session also offered other insights into their relationship. When asked what made her say yes to their first date, Sshura revealed, "I lost a bet to him, so I had to treat him to dinner." Describing their married life, she simply stated, "Mast."

Sshura Khan and Arbaaz Khan's Baby and Marriage

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023, at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. Their love story blossomed on the sets of Arbaaz's film production, 'Patna Shukla', where Sshura worked as a makeup artist for the lead actor, Raveena Tandon.

The couple embraced parenthood for the first time together on October 5, 2025, with the arrival of their baby girl, Sipaara Khan. The name was lovingly chosen by Arbaaz's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. As of today, Sipaara is 8 months old. This marks Arbaaz Khan's second experience with fatherhood, as he also has a 23-year-old son, Arhaan Khan, from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora.

Sshura has candidly spoken about her journey into motherhood, describing it as "a magical journey" while humorously adding that she is "simultaneously exhausted, entertained, and being summoned every 12 seconds." Arbaaz himself expressed his joy about becoming a father again at 58, calling it a "new sense of happiness and responsibility." ‘The Tiniest Hands and Feet, but the Biggest Part of Our Heart’: Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Share First Adorable Glimpse of Newborn Daughter Sipaara (View Pics).

The couple tied the knot on December 24, 2023, after reportedly meeting on the sets of ‘Patna Shukla’, which was produced by Arbaaz Khan. They welcomed their daughter, Sipaara Khan, on October 5, 2025, who is now eight months old.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).