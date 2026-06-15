Sanchita Ugale’s Last Instagram Post Before Her Passing Goes Viral; Fans React, Say ‘She Looked So Happy’ (Watch Video)

Bollywood is reeling from the shocking news of television actress Sanchita Ugale's untimely demise. The 22-year-old talent, recognised for her work in popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya and films such as Chhaava, was found dead at her residence in Nalasopara East, Palghar district, Maharashtra, on Sunday evening, June 14, 2026. The incident, which police are investigating as a suspected suicide, has sent shockwaves through the industry and her dedicated fanbase, especially as her final cheerful social media post has gone viral. Sanchita Ugale Death Case: AICWA Demands High-Level Probe, Seeks Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Intervention.

Sanchita Ugale's Video Dances to 'Dafli Wale Dafli Baja' in Her Final Social Media Post

Just hours before the tragic incident on Sunday, Sanchita Ugale shared an Instagram reel that has now become a poignant point of discussion across social media platforms. In the video, the actress appeared vibrant and happy, dancing and lip-syncing to SOTY song "Radha". She had captioned the cheerful post with "Mai naachu tu nachaaaaa". The reel, showcasing her joyful demeanour, has garnered immense attention from fans and colleagues struggling to come to terms with the devastating news.

Check Out Sachita Ugale's Final Social Media Post Before Her Passing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanchita Ugale (@sanchita_ugale)

Fans Express Shock and Grief Over Sanchita Ugale's Passing

The stark contrast between Ugale's last public appearance online and the news of her passing has led to an outpouring of grief and disbelief from her followers. The comment section of her final Instagram post is now flooded with messages of sorrow, confusion, and heartfelt condolences. Many fans expressed their shock, with comments like "Why? She looked so happy" and "I miss you di, gone too soon, the heart is too heavy know I cannot believe still."

Actress Simran Budharup of Pandya Store fame also reacted to Ugale's sudden death, commenting, "Why Sanchita?" along with a crying emoticon, reflecting the industry's shared shock and sorrow.

Fans React to Sanchita Ugale's Last Instagram Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Police Investigation Underway

According to police officials, Sanchita Ugale allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home when she was alone. The incident reportedly occurred between 7:00 PM and 7:30 PM on Sunday, June 14, 2026. A police team immediately inspected the scene after being alerted but did not find any suicide note. Her father, Machhindra Ugale, has stated that he does not suspect any foul play or hold anyone responsible for her death. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered by the Achole Police, and an investigation is ongoing to ascertain the motive behind the extreme step. Does Sanchita Ugale's Suicide Have a Connection With Sushant Singh Rajput's Passing? Actress' Brother Makes Shocking Statement.

Ugale had been steadily building her career in the entertainment industry. She rose to prominence as Diya Tandon in Zee TV's long-running drama Kumkum Bhagya. Her other notable television credits include Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kisse and the lead role of Sukoon in Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi. Beyond the small screen, she also featured in films, portraying a younger Tara Rani in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical drama Chhaava and appearing in Manoj Bajpayee's investigative thriller Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).