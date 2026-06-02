Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Rock Coordinated Outfits During Tokyo Ramen Date, Pose for Photos With Fans

Reality television star and supermodel Kendall Jenner and Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi have taken their blooming romance international, appearing together on a low-key dinner date in Japan. The pair were spotted on Monday evening at a popular restaurant in Tokyo, further fueling ongoing speculation about their relationship status. Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi’s Intimate Hawaii Beach Date Photo Goes Viral Amid Dating Buzz.

Rumoured Lovebirds Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Enjoy Romantic Date in Tokyo

Dressed in coordinating, casual attire, twinning in simple T-shirts and relaxed track pants, the two spent the evening dining with friends. Photos circulating on social media show Jenner smiling alongside restaurant staff, while Elordi leans affectionately on her shoulder, confirming their joint trip abroad.

The Tokyo outing marks one of the first times the high-profile pair have been photographed so closely together, choosing a local favourite hotspot known for its noodle dishes to unwind. Eyewitnesses noted that the group appeared relaxed and comfortable in each other's company, enjoying a casual evening away from the typical Hollywood lens. This international trip follows a string of recent sightings.

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner Spotted on Dinner Date in Japan Amid Relationship Rumours

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Over the past few months, Jenner, 30, and Elordi, 28, have been seen together across multiple locations, including a quiet beach getaway to Hawaii and a double date in Los Angeles alongside Kendall’s sister, Kylie Jenner, and actor Timothée Chalamet.

Keeping Things ‘New and Casual’

While neither star has publicly commented on the nature of their relationship, industry sources indicate that the connection is moving forward naturally. A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that while things between Jenner and Elordi are still "new and casual," the model is highly interested."She finds him incredibly hot and smart," the source shared, adding that the relationship evolved after Elordi initiated the connection earlier this year. "When Jacob started pursuing her romantically, she was open to it right away. He's been very sweet to her."⁠

Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi Are Developing a Closer Bond

According to those close to the couple, the duo has shared the same social circles for several years, with Elordi previously attending Jenner's birthday events as a friend. However, the decision to pursue a romantic relationship only began post-awards season. Is Kendall Jenner Dating Jacob Elordi After Coachella 2026? Relationship Rumours Explained.

Insiders note that Jenner is deliberately attempting to keep this relationship more private than her previous high-profile romances, aiming to let the connection build away from public pressure. Despite their efforts to stay under the radar, their coordinated appearance in Japan suggests the two are continuing to grow closer.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).