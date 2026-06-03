‘Our Eyes Were Filled With Tears’: Girija Oak Recalls Watching Kangana Ranaut in ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’

With the launch of its trailer today, 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' offered a glimpse into a story of resilience, courage and humanity in the face of terror. Led by Kangana Ranaut, the film is inspired by real events and celebrates the hospital staff who became unlikely heroes while helping save more than 400 lives. Speaking at the trailer launch, actor Girija Oak reflected on her experience of working with Kangana and praised her performance, sharing what makes her stand out as an actor.

Much of the story unfolds inside a hospital, where life had to go on despite the chaos outside. While the city came to a standstill, doctors, nurses, ward boys, cleaners, security guards, lift operators and administrators continued to do their duty, putting the safety of others before their own. Inspired by real incidents, the film pays tribute to these unseen heroes whose contribution often goes unnoticed.

Speaking about working with Kangana Ranaut, actor Girija Oak recalled an emotional moment while watching the film's first cut. “Smita (Tambe) and I had the fortune to watch the first cut of the film. Towards the end, there is a scene performed by Kangana. After watching it, both Smita and I were holding hands. Our eyes were filled with tears and we were crying,” Girija said.

Girija also spoke about what she admires most about Kangana as an actor. According to her, despite being one of the industry's most experienced performers, Kangana has managed to hold on to the emotional honesty that makes a character feel real.

“There is something special about watching a person become a hero through the journey. As actors gain experience, it can become difficult to hold on to that sense of vulnerability and uncertainty. What I love about Kangana is that despite being such a mature and evolved actor, she still brings that honesty and vulnerability to her characters. It is wonderful to watch,” she said.

*Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata* is a tribute to the people who rarely make headlines but step forward when it matters the most, proving that courage often comes from the most unexpected places.

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