Ranveer Singh 'Don 3' Row: Sanjay Gupta Questions FWICE Ban, Says Industry Workers Will Suffer From Actor’s Ban

Mumbai, May 26: After FWICE announced its decision to ban actor Ranveer Singh following his sudden exit from Farhan Akhtar's "Don 3", filmmaker Sanjay Gupta used social media to question the logic behind the federation's decision. The "Kaante" maker pointed out that with an A-list actor like Ranveer not working a lot of the people working on the set, will end up being unemployed.

Without taking any names, Sanjay Gupta shared on his X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, “When an A List Hero shoots there are more than 300 workers working on sets. Ban him and you are not stopping him but depriving the workers of their livelihood. What sense does it even make??? (sic)”. FWICE announced a non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Ranveer, after receiving a complaint from "Don 3" makers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani that they have faced a loss of approximately Rs 45 crore towards the pre-production of the sequel. ‘Ranveer Singh Not Banned’: FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit Clarifies Non-Cooperation Action After Actor’s ‘Don 3’ Exit.

Talking exclusively to IANS, FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit, said that Ranveer decided to back out of the film just three weeks before they were scheduled to start the shoot of "Don 3". As the entire pre-production work was already completed, including the recce, hotel booking, and shoot permissions, producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani allegedly ended up losing approximately Rs 45 crore. Ashoke Pandit further shared that they invited Ranveer multiple times to talk; however, they failed to get any response from him. Ranveer Singh’s Team Breaks Silence After FWICE Ban Over ‘Don 3’ Exit, Says ‘He Has Consciously Chosen To Maintain Silence’.

Later, they received an email from the 'Lootera' actor saying that FWICE does not have any jurisdiction in this entire matter. Finally, breaking his silence, Ranveer's Official spokesperson shared a statement stressing that he has the utmost regard for the film fraternity. “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect," the official statement read.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).