GTA 6 Release Date: Check Characters, Expected Price and Other Details Before November 19 Launch

After years of fervent anticipation and a slew of leaks, Rockstar Games has officially announced that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will launch on November 19, 2026. The revelation brings clarity to a title shrouded in speculation, confirming a modern-day return to the iconic Vice City, nestled within the expansive fictional state of Leonida.

The game, an action-adventure developed and published by Rockstar Games, is set to debut exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. PC gamers, however, will likely experience a familiar wait, with industry speculation pointing to a PC release 1 to 2 years after the console launch, following Rockstar's historical console-first strategy. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, June 11, 2026 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

A Return to Leonida: Vice City in the 21st Century

Grand Theft Auto VI will immerse players in the sprawling, fictional US state of Leonida, heavily inspired by Florida. At its heart lies a modernized Vice City, Rockstar's contemporary take on Miami. This marks a significant evolution from the 1980s setting of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, presenting a vibrant, neon-soaked metropolis alongside diverse environments like Grassrivers (based on the Everglades), the Leonida Keys (Florida Keys), and Mount Kalaga National Park.

Rumours suggest the map will be nearly twice the size of GTA V's, featuring a vast open world with extensive interiors and explorable underwater areas.

Meet Lucia and Jason: A Modern Bonnie and Clyde

For the first time in a modern Grand Theft Auto mainline title, players will experience a dual-protagonist narrative featuring a female lead, Lucia Caminos, alongside her male partner, Jason Duval. Their story is heavily influenced by the notorious bank-robbing couple, Bonnie and Clyde, promising a compelling criminal romance.

Supporting characters confirmed through trailers and official communications include:

Cal Hampton

Boobie Ike : A Vice City legend turned businessman with ventures in real estate, a strip club, and a recording studio.

: A Vice City legend turned businessman with ventures in real estate, a strip club, and a recording studio. Dre'Quan Priest : Music mogul and partner to Boobie Ike.

: Music mogul and partner to Boobie Ike. Real Dimez : Rap duo Bae-Luxe and Roxy, social media sensations.

: Rap duo Bae-Luxe and Roxy, social media sensations. Raul Bautista

Brian Heder : A landlord and veteran drug smuggler.

: A landlord and veteran drug smuggler. Stefanie: Lucia's correctional social worker.

Leaked gameplay details hint at elements like an "NPC memory" system where characters will recall past player actions, impacting future interactions.

Gameplay Innovations and Anticipated Pricing

GTA 6 is expected to push boundaries with its gameplay, leveraging Rockstar's proprietary RAGE engine. Leaks and speculation point to enhanced stealth mechanics, faster weapon switching (via a redesigned weapon wheel), and seamless character transitions. The return of the six-star wanted level is also rumoured, alongside features like dynamic NPC behavior and an in-game social media parody system designed to create a living, breathing world.

The game's file size is rumoured to be substantial, potentially just under 200 GB.

Regarding pricing, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has discussed industry standard pricing, with the base game widely expected to cost $69.99. While special editions could reach higher price points, the standard edition is not expected to exceed $80. For Indian players, the base game was initially anticipated to be priced between ₹5,500 and ₹6,000. However, more recent unconfirmed reports suggest it could potentially cost as much as ₹9,000. These prices remain speculative and are subject to change before launch. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, June 8, 2026 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More

Rockstar Games is poised to kick off a significant marketing campaign this summer, with pre-orders expected to open concurrently. The game has already faced two public delays, from an initial Fall 2025 target to May 2026, and then to its current November 19, 2026, target. Take-Two has reaffirmed the November 19, 2026, target, aiming to deliver a highly polished experience.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).