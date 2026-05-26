8th Pay Commission Latest News: Huge Salary Hike for Central Government Employees? Fitment Factor From 3.0 to 4.0 Explained

The fitment factor has emerged as the central point of contention in the ongoing 8th Pay Commission deliberations, as central government employee unions intensify their push for a substantial overhaul of salary and pension structures. Several prominent federations are demanding a multiplier ranging between 3.0 and 4.0, citing cumulative inflationary pressures and rising household expenditures. If the upper limit of these demands is accepted, the minimum monthly basic salary for central government staff could rise from the current INR 18,000 to over INR 69,000 to INR 72,000.

Because pay commissions are traditionally instituted on a 10-year cycle - with the 7th Pay Commission implemented in 2016 and a subsequent 9th Pay Commission not expected until 2036 - union representatives emphasise that the final decision will lock in the financial baseline for more than 1.1 crore employees and pensioners for the next decade. 8th Pay Commission News: Know Why Central Government May Hesitate To Accept the 3.83 Fitment Factor Demand.

The 8th Pay Commission Framework

The 8th Pay Commission is a temporary administrative body tasked by the Central Government to evaluate and recommend revisions for basic pay, allowances, promotions, and pensions. The panel is chaired by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, working alongside part-time member Pulak Ghosh and member secretary Pankaj Jain. The commission's final recommendations are projected to take retroactive effect from January 1, 2026. While formal consultations are active, the Ministry of Finance has not yet approved a finalised fitment factor formula.

The Role of the Fitment Factor Multiplier

The fitment factor operates as a mathematical multiplier applied directly to an employee's existing basic pay to calculate their updated baseline salary. Historically, the 6th Pay Commission utilised a factor of 1.86, while the 7th Pay Commission applied a uniform 2.57 multiplier to establish the current INR 18,000 minimum pay scale. The revised baseline under the upcoming cycle is calculated using a standard formula: revised basic pay = current basic pay x fitment factor. Any approved increase to the basic pay will automatically scale linked benefits, including Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Transport Allowance (TA).

Proposed Fitment Factor Projected Minimum Basic Salary Submitting Organization 2.57 (Current Baseline) INR 18,000 7th Pay Commission Standard 3.00 INR 54,000 FNPO / AITUC (Minimum Demand) 3.80 INR 68,400 Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation 3.83 INR 69,000 NCJCM Staff Side / AIDEF 4.00 INR 72,000 BPMS / BRMS

Union Demands and Proposed Scenarios of Fitment Factor

Different employee organisations have submitted formal memorandums outlining varying multiplier targets based on living cost assessments:

The Bharatiya Railway Mazdoor Sangh (BRMS) / BPMS: Pushing for the highest adjustment with a requested fitment factor of 4.0.

Pushing for the highest adjustment with a requested fitment factor of 4.0. NCJCM (Staff Side) & AIDEF: Seeking a 3.83 fitment factor, which would adjust the minimum entry-level basic pay to INR 69,000 based on a five-unit family expenditure model.

Seeking a 3.83 fitment factor, which would adjust the minimum entry-level basic pay to INR 69,000 based on a five-unit family expenditure model. Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation: Proposing a 3.8 factor alongside demands for stronger pension guarantees and immediate DA merger benefits

Proposing a 3.8 factor alongside demands for stronger pension guarantees and immediate DA merger benefits FNPO & AITUC: Adopting a relatively moderate position, advocating for a baseline factor of 3.0 or higher.

While a higher multiplier provides a significant boost to disposable income, it introduces a substantial recurring expenditure burden on the national exchequer, requiring the panel to balance employee welfare against fiscal sustainability. 8th Pay Commission: How Proposed INR 68,400 Minimum Pay Stacks Up Against Earlier Commissions.

The 8th Pay Commission has not finalised its official recommendations. The panel is currently scheduling field visits and interactive sessions to gather data from various stakeholders. The next rounds of consultations and open discussions between the commission and major employee unions are scheduled to take place on June 22–23 in Lucknow, where financial practicality and structural formulas will be reviewed.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).