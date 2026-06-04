Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Expect High of 39°C with Evening Rain Chance

Delhi is set for a predominantly hot and clear Thursday, June 04, 2026, with the mercury expected to touch a high of 39°C. While the morning and afternoon will remain under clear skies, residents should be prepared for a gradual increase in humidity and a chance of light showers as the evening progresses. The "feels like" temperature is projected to reach 41°C, underscoring the intensity of the daytime heat.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi — Thursday, 04 June 2026 Temperature 39°C Feels Like 41°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 27% Wind Speed 7 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi — Thursday, 04 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 15:00 39°C Mainly clear 6% 9 km/h 17:00 34°C Light drizzle 12% 5 km/h 19:00 33°C Mainly clear 34% 5 km/h 21:00 32°C Clear sky 39% 2 km/h 23:00 31°C Partly cloudy 25% 3 km/h 01:00 30°C Mainly clear 18% 3 km/h 03:00 29°C Clear sky 9% 3 km/h 05:00 29°C Partly cloudy 0% 2 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Throughout the day, the Delhi weather forecast indicates a comfortable breeze, with wind speeds around 7 km/h. However, as the day winds down, the possibility of rain increases. By 5 PM, there's a 12% chance of light drizzle, and this chance rises to 34% by 7 PM, though conditions are still expected to be mainly clear. This trend continues into the night, with the rain chance peaking at 39% around 9 PM, accompanied by clear skies.

Despite the clear skies and moderate wind speeds, the humidity level will hover around 27%, contributing to the oppressive feel of the heat during daylight hours. The hourly outlook shows temperatures slowly declining from the daytime peak of 39°C, reaching around 30°C by 1 AM. The chance of rain subsides by the early morning hours.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat, especially during the afternoon. Light cotton clothing will be most comfortable. For those venturing out in the evening, a light umbrella might be prudent due to the increasing probability of light rain. Commuters should anticipate potentially slippery roads for a brief period later in the day.

As monsoon systems begin to make their presence felt across the country, while the major monsoon surge is yet to impact the capital, isolated showers are not entirely unexpected. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has previously issued alerts for potential rain and thunderstorms in the region, suggesting that while the forecast for today points to a mostly clear day, conditions can change rapidly.

Overall, the Delhi weather update for Thursday, June 04, 2026, points to a day of significant heat, particularly in the afternoon, followed by a transition to increased cloud cover and a chance of light, isolated rainfall in the later hours. Staying informed about the latest Delhi weather forecast will be key for planning your activities.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).