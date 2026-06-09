Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Drizzle Expected with a High of 33°C

Hyderabad residents can anticipate a varied weather day on Tuesday, June 09, 2026, with periods of sunshine gradually giving way to intermittent drizzle and overcast skies as the day progresses. The Telangana capital is set to experience a warm day, with the temperature hovering around 31°C, though the humidity levels at 60% will make it feel warmer, reaching up to 34°C.

Current Weather in Hyderabad, Telangana — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 31°C Feels Like 34°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 60% Wind Speed 15 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Hyderabad — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 09:00 30°C Mainly clear 9% 15 km/h 11:00 33°C Light drizzle 8% 14 km/h 13:00 35°C Light drizzle 31% 12 km/h 15:00 31°C Moderate drizzle 61% 15 km/h 17:00 28°C Light drizzle 82% 8 km/h 19:00 28°C Overcast 36% 8 km/h 21:00 27°C Partly cloudy 8% 13 km/h 23:00 26°C Mainly clear 10% 13 km/h

Hyderabad, Telangana Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning hours are expected to be predominantly clear, offering a pleasant start to the day. However, as we move into the late morning and early afternoon, the chances of light drizzle will increase. By 1 PM, the temperature is forecast to climb to 33°C, with a noticeable 31% chance of rain. This trend will intensify in the mid-afternoon, with moderate drizzle likely around 3 PM, when the rain probability jumps to 61%. The wind speed will remain relatively light, ranging between 12 to 15 km/h throughout the day, offering little respite from the increasing humidity and potential precipitation.

As the evening approaches, the Hyderabad weather will shift. By 5 PM, the temperature will begin to dip slightly to 28°C, but the chance of light drizzle will peak at 82%. Conditions are expected to become overcast by 7 PM, accompanied by a significant but decreasing chance of rain at 36%. Residents should remain prepared for a potentially damp end to the day. The evening will see a gradual clearing, with temperatures settling around 26-27°C by late night, accompanied by mainly clear skies.

For those navigating Hyderabad today, it is advisable to carry an umbrella or raincoat, especially from the afternoon onwards, as the probability of rain increases significantly. Light, breathable clothing is recommended to manage the warm and humid conditions, with the feels-like temperature expected to be higher than the actual mercury. Staying hydrated will also be crucial, given the elevated humidity. Commuters should factor in potential delays due to the intermittent drizzle, particularly during the afternoon and early evening hours. The weather forecast for Hyderabad suggests a dynamic day, so staying informed about the latest Hyderabad weather update is prudent.

The overall Hyderabad weather today presents a mixed bag, starting clear but evolving into a scenario with a notable chance of precipitation. The fluctuating rain chances, from a low 9% in the morning to a high of 61% in the afternoon, highlight the need for flexibility in outdoor plans. This Hyderabad temperature forecast indicates a warm day with the possibility of showers, making it essential for citizens to be equipped for both sun and rain as they go about their Tuesday.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 09:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).