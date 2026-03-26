New Delhi, March 26: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a stern advisory to the hospitality industry, declaring that the practice of levying additional “LPG charges” or “fuel surcharges” on food bills is illegal. The regulator warned that hotels and restaurants found imposing these automatic costs will face strict action for engaging in unfair trade practices. The move comes after the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) recorded a surge in grievances from diners across the country. According to the CCPA, several establishments have been adding extra fees under various heads—including "gas surcharge," "fuel cost recovery," and "LPG charges"—by default, bypassing existing regulations on transparent pricing.

In its official advisory, the CCPA clarified that operational expenses such as electricity, rent, and fuel are inherent costs of running a business. These overheads must be factored into the base price of the items listed on the menu rather than being tacked on as separate, mandatory surcharges at the time of billing. "The price displayed in the menu shall be the final price, exclusive only of applicable government taxes," the authority stated. The regulator emphasized that consumers should not be misled into paying additional costs that are not voluntary. No Shortage of Petrol, Diesel, and LPG in Telangana: Civil Supplies Dept.

This crackdown follows previous efforts by the CCPA to curb the mandatory imposition of "service charges." Officials noted that these new fuel-related fees appear to be an attempt by some establishments to circumvent those existing guidelines and inflate profit margins under the guise of rising utility costs. To protect consumer interests, the CCPA has outlined a clear path for redressal. Customers who encounter such charges are advised to first request the establishment to remove them from the bill. If the restaurant refuses, consumers can lodge a formal complaint by calling the 1915 helpline, using the NCH mobile app, or filing a case via the e-Jagriti portal. LPG Shortage Fears: Centre Urges Transition to PNG for Commercial Use Amid West Asia Crisis.

CCPA Flags ‘Fuel Cost Recovery’ Fees as Unfair Trade Practice

CCPA directs hotels & restaurants not to levy additional charges, such as LPG charges & fuel cost recovery, on consumers 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲:https://t.co/6vd6Quz3Rp pic.twitter.com/m7ORYhjEzG — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 25, 2026

The authority concluded that any violation of these norms constitutes a breach of the Consumer Protection Act, which could lead to heavy penalties or legal proceedings against the offending businesses.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 08:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).