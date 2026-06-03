Pune Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 03 June 2026: Expect Light Drizzle and a High of 33°C

Pune residents can expect a mixed weather day on Wednesday, June 03, 2026, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light drizzle in parts of the city. While the day will start with a noticeable warmth, a shift towards clearer skies is anticipated as the evening progresses. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33°C, with the 'feels like' temperature reaching up to 34°C, indicating a moderately warm day. Humidity levels will be around 42%, making the conditions feel slightly muggy, especially during the earlier hours.

Current Weather in Pune, Maharashtra — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Temperature 33°C Feels Like 34°C Conditions Light drizzle Humidity 42% Wind Speed 15 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Pune — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 16:00 32°C Light drizzle 74% 15 km/h 18:00 29°C Clear sky 58% 17 km/h 20:00 27°C Clear sky 6% 16 km/h 22:00 26°C Clear sky 0% 12 km/h 00:00 25°C Mainly clear 0% 10 km/h 02:00 25°C Overcast 0% 9 km/h 04:00 24°C Mainly clear 0% 8 km/h 06:00 25°C Clear sky 0% 7 km/h

Pune, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Local reports and the latest weather updates suggest a transition from initial showery conditions to clearer skies. Around 4 PM, there's a significant chance of light drizzle with temperatures at 32°C and wind speeds of 15 km/h. As the evening deepens, the rain probability will decrease substantially. By 6 PM, conditions are expected to clear up with temperatures dropping to 29°C. This trend will continue into the night, with clear skies prevailing from 8 PM onwards, and temperatures gradually descending to a comfortable 25°C by midnight. Overnight, the weather is predicted to remain mostly clear to overcast, with minimal chances of rain and light winds.

Considering the weather forecast for Pune today, residents are advised to be prepared for both the warmth and the possibility of brief spells of rain. Lightweight, breathable clothing will be suitable for the daytime. Carrying an umbrella or a light raincoat is recommended, especially for the afternoon hours, to navigate any unexpected drizzle. Commuters should be aware of potentially slippery roads if the light rain materialises. Staying hydrated will be important due to the higher 'feels like' temperature, even with moderate humidity.

Recent weather alerts have indicated a possibility of thunderstorms across Maharashtra, including Pune, prompting the IMD to issue advisories. While the immediate forecast for Pune today points towards light drizzle rather than severe thunderstorms, it's wise for citizens to remain informed about any sudden changes in weather patterns. The transition from the current warmth to cooler, clearer conditions by late evening suggests that outdoor activities planned for the night should proceed with less concern regarding rain, though residual humidity might persist.

The forecast for Pune weather today, Wednesday, June 03, 2026, highlights a dynamic day for the city. The temperature peak will be in the afternoon, gradually cooling down as the day progresses into a clear and pleasant night. This shift offers flexibility for evening plans, provided any early day showers are accounted for. The overall outlook suggests a continuation of pre-monsoon showers for the region, typical for this time of year, leading into the main monsoon season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).