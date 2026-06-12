Surat Latest News Today on June 12th, 2026: PM Modi's Visit, Heroic Cop Rescue & Startup Summit

Surat, June 12: Surat is abuzz with significant developments today, June 12th, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the city to inaugurate key projects. The day also saw a remarkable act of bravery by a local police constable who saved a man from a suicide attempt. Meanwhile, the city is gearing up to host a major startup summit, reinforcing its position as a growing economic and innovation hub.

Top Stories

PM Modi Visits Surat and Daman for Development Project Inaugurations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Surat and Daman today, June 12th, to inaugurate various development projects. The visit highlights the government's focus on infrastructure and growth initiatives in the region, with expectations for significant announcements.

Surat Police Constable Hailed for Heroic Rescue from Seventh-Floor Flat

A Surat police constable received widespread praise on June 12th for his courageous act of climbing into a locked seventh-floor flat to save a man who was reportedly attempting suicide. The dramatic rescue, captured on video showing the officer navigating the building's exterior, has since gone viral, highlighting his dedication to public safety.

21BY72 Startup Summit Returns to Surat on June 13-14

Bharat's prominent startup summit, 21BY72, is slated to hold its fifth season in Surat on June 13th and 14th, 2026. This event aims to cultivate entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment, further solidifying Surat's reputation as an emerging hub for startups and technological advancement.

Civic & Local Government

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee Holds Protest in Surat

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee organized a protest in Surat on Friday, June 12th, 2026. The demonstration aimed to voice concerns on various local issues, with details of the event and participants being shared across social media platforms.

SMC Engineer Defends Nasirnagar Slum Demolition Amid Controversy

A senior engineer from the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) stated that the demolition of over 100 shanties in Surat's Nasirnagar area was carried out in accordance with rules and regulations. This statement, reported on June 11th, emerged amidst controversy and contradicted an earlier denial by the SMC Commissioner regarding the 'ghost demolition' claims.

Crime & Safety

Cross-Complaints Filed in Surat Following Instagram Post Incident

On June 11th, police in Amroli, Surat, registered cross-complaints after an Instagram post reportedly led to an altercation. Four individuals allegedly assaulted a 20-year-old man for sharing a photograph of a minor girl, with police also filing a case against the man under the Pocso Act for alleged molestation.

Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Repeatedly Raping Minor in Vapi

A special court in Vapi, located near Surat, delivered a verdict on June 11th, sentencing a 26-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The conviction was for repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl and blackmailing her with compromising media. The court also mandated a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the survivor's family.

Business & Economy

Surat Solidifies Position as Global Trade Hub with $10.55 Billion Exports

Surat has emerged as a significant 'Global Trade Hub,' achieving $10.55 billion in exports, as reported on June 12th. This economic milestone underscores the city's growing influence in international commerce and its robust industrial capabilities.

GIFT City to Feature Prominently at Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Surat

GIFT City is slated to be a key highlight at the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Surat. The event, reported on June 12th, will showcase GIFT City's potential and advancements, aiming to attract further investment and collaboration in the financial and technological sectors.

Culture & Events

IIFD Surat's Fashionate 2026 Showcases Over 200 Student Designers

The International Institute of Fashion Design (IIFD), Surat, successfully hosted its annual fashion event, Fashionate 2026, on June 9th, 2026. The showcase celebrated creativity and fashion excellence, featuring over 200 student designers and their original collections, marking a significant moment for Surat's fashion scene.

Weather & Outlook

Thunderstorms expected across Surat, high near 35°C

Surat is experiencing a thunderstorm today, June 12th, with current temperatures around 30.4°C. The forecast indicates continued thunderstorms throughout the day, with temperatures expected to range between 30°C and 35°C. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated on local weather alerts.

Weather: Thunderstorm — 30.4°C. Today: Thunderstorm, 30°C – 35°C.

Surat Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Surat continues its trajectory as a dynamic urban center, the day's events underscore a blend of civic action, economic ambition, and community spirit. Residents will be watching for the outcomes of the ongoing startup summit and further developments in local governance and public safety initiatives in the coming days.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 10:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).