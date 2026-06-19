Thane Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 19 June 2026: Hot and Humid Conditions Expected, High of 36°C

Thane residents can expect a hot and humid day on Friday, June 19, 2026, with the temperature peaking at a high of 36°C. The actual temperature will hover around 35°C for much of the afternoon, feeling warmer at 38°C due to the prevailing humidity levels, which stand at 44%. Clear skies are forecast for the day, though a slight chance of rain, up to 29%, is possible later in the afternoon, particularly around 5 PM.

Current Weather in Thane, India — Friday, 19 June 2026 Temperature 35°C Feels Like 38°C High 36°C Low 29°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 44% Wind Speed 15 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Thane — Friday, 19 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 15:00 35°C Clear sky 17% 16 km/h 17:00 33°C Overcast 29% 14 km/h 19:00 31°C Mainly clear 15% 10 km/h 21:00 30°C Overcast 5% 7 km/h 23:00 30°C Clear sky 2% 6 km/h 01:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 7 km/h 03:00 29°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 05:00 29°C Mainly clear 2% 4 km/h

Thane, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

While the morning and late evening will see temperatures dip to a low of 29°C with mostly clear skies, the heat will be a significant factor. Winds will remain relatively light, averaging around 15 km/h. Despite the clear sky forecast for most of the day, isolated showers could bring brief respite from the heat, especially in the early evening hours.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).