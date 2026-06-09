UP Woman Upset After Husband Turns Honeymoon Into Family Vacation, Marriage Hits Crisis As She Seeks Divorce

What was expected to be a memorable beginning to married life has instead become the centre of a serious marital dispute for a newlywed couple from Uttar Pradesh. The disagreement reportedly began after the husband allegedly brought his parents, brother and sister along on the couple's honeymoon, leaving the bride upset and triggering tensions that have now reached a family counselling centre.

The unusual case, which has drawn comparisons to the 1999 Bollywood film Hum Saath Saath Hain, highlights how differing expectations about marriage and personal space can quickly strain a relationship. Unlike the film's cheerful family trip, however, the real-life honeymoon reportedly became a source of conflict that has put the couple's future together in doubt. ‘I Love My Daughter’: Meerut Family Celebrates Daughter’s Divorce With Grand Welcome, Video Goes Viral.

UP Bride Seeks Divorce After Husband Brings Entire Family on Trip

According to information shared at a family counselling centre, the woman complained that what she had expected to be a private honeymoon became a family outing soon after the wedding.

The wife told counsellors that a honeymoon is meant to give newly married couples an opportunity to spend time together, understand each other better and strengthen their relationship. Instead, she said the constant presence of her husband's family members prevented them from spending quality time alone. Triple Talaq via WhatsApp? Rajasthan Woman Files Complaint After Husband, Working in Kuwait, Allegedly Sent Divorce Message Through WhatsApp.

What began as disappointment eventually developed into repeated arguments between the couple, leading them to seek professional counselling.

The husband, however, reportedly sees nothing wrong with what happened. According to counsellors, he explained that he wanted his family members to enjoy the trip and believed there was nothing inappropriate about including them in the honeymoon. He reportedly viewed the decision as family-oriented and made with positive intentions.

The disagreement has exposed a significant gap in expectations between the newlyweds. While the wife considers the honeymoon a missed opportunity to begin their married life together, the husband maintains that travelling with family should not have become a source of conflict.

The couple has already participated in three counselling sessions, but the dispute remains unresolved. Counsellors recently conducted another round of discussions and have given both parties additional time to reflect on their future. Despite repeated efforts to find common ground, no breakthrough has been reported so far.

The counselling centre continues to work towards reconciliation, but officials acknowledge that the marriage could move towards divorce proceedings if neither side changes its position.

Marriage Arranged Through Matrimonial Website

The case involves a woman from the Ramraj area of Meerut district and a man from Delhi's Patel Nagar. According to reports, the woman is a graduate, while the man studied hospitality management in Singapore. Their marriage was arranged through a matrimonial website and initially appeared to begin positively.

However, a disagreement over what was meant to be the first special trip of their married life has now become the central challenge facing their relationship. For now, counsellors are making one final effort to help the couple resolve their differences and avoid a permanent separation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).