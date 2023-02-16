As a young business owner, he has immersed himself in almost all aspects of the business space, gained tremendous knowledge and experiences and thrived on his passion.

It is so incredible to see how a few success stories, especially of individuals from the younger brigade, always stand apart from the rest for reasons more than one. These individuals make sure to pave their own path to growth and glory in their chosen industries and keep walking their paths, no matter what, until they reach their desired goals and aspirations in life.

Amidst the umpteen numbers of challenges that people face during this course of making their career, some lose hope, some give up halfway, but some others make sure to fight tooth and nail to become what they had set their minds to when they started. Entrepreneur Nijo Soman did exactly that and emerged as a one-of-a-kind young business owner in recent times.

Nijo Soman may appear to be just another young business talent vying to make his mark in his chosen niches, but he is definitely much beyond that, which he has proved by the kind of massive momentum and growth he has created for the industry he has chosen to be in.

The 1988-born belonged to a humble family background from Kollam, Kerala, India. Today, he has grown to be one of the finest business talents the nation has, who has never left a stone unturned in getting ahead of his competition and gaining an edge over them while ensuring to gain immense knowledge and expertise to become his best version. Hence, he completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

He started his journey as an entrepreneur in 2015 and gained experience in almost all aspects of the business space, like business formation, operation, finance, and management. He has today turned into a confident and competitive developer with an urge to invest in new fields of potential prospects. Currently, he is gaining massive recognition for the success he has drawn for his company Obaid Ahmed Gas Distributing LLC.

His company has risen to be one of the top reputed customers of Emirates and is also developing and expanding the business over countries in the GCC. He has also started a new company Juma Al Falasi to expand his business further in the coming years.

Things did not happen for him overnight, and Nijo Soman had to give in sleepless nights to turn his business visions into reality, but today he has developed expertise that helps him identify and leverage ideas in teammates to reach massive organizational goals.