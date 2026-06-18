Income Tax Return Filed Using Anthropic Claude Desktop App; Internet Divided Over the Idea

A social media post claiming that an artificial intelligence assistant successfully filed an Income Tax Return (ITR) without the help of a chartered accountant has sparked a debate online, with users split between excitement and caution.

The discussion began after an X user, Vyom (@HelloVyom), shared that he had filed his income tax return using Anthropic's Claude Desktop App. According to the post, the AI assistant handled nearly the entire process, from reading Form 16 documents to navigating the Income Tax Department's portal and submitting the return.

The user claimed that Claude cross-checked salary details against the Annual Information Statement (AIS), identified a discrepancy, managed a mid-year employer switch, recovered from session timeouts and resolved a validation error before completing the filing process. He described the experience as having "a CA sitting next to me" and suggested that salaried employees filing ITR-1 could try the method themselves. ITR Filing AY 2026–27: Income Tax Department Enables ITR-2 Excel Utility; Check Forms, Deadlines and Key Details.

Man Claims He Filed Income Tax Return Using Anthropic Claude Desktop App

I just filed my income tax return using Anthropic Claude Desktop App. No CA. No accountant fee. No 3 hours on the portal. Here's exactly what happened 👇 I gave it my Form 16s and told it to file ITR-1. It opened the income tax portal, cross-checked my salary against AIS,… pic.twitter.com/w2XJVj9KrL — Vyom 👾 (@HelloVyom) June 17, 2026

The post quickly gained traction on social media, with many users expressing concerns about relying entirely on AI for tax compliance.

Internet Divided Over Letting AI Handle ITR Filing

Not worth it, please be careful. Nothing against using AI to organise data and brainstorming to ask the right questions. If you take medical advice from ai, it will be right 99 times out of 100, but the 1 time it is wrong is worth seeing a doctor. — Anil Agarwal (@anilsagarwal) June 18, 2026

Filing return with zero knowledge on that, will surely get notices in future. — Mad maxi 32 (@Chaithanya_Saii) June 18, 2026

Be ready for notice 😂, Filing with Ai to get checked by Ai. And what about the data not updated and present in the AIS — Harsh Dubey (@HarshDubey1202) June 18, 2026

Not everything is meant for AI to do, it's early to say AI can do anything hence be precautions — Schrodinger (@NITESHRAJPOOT) June 18, 2026

Maine aaj hi kiya Dear DIPAK KUMAR, ITR:1 of 2026 for CIXXXXXX4L has been successfully e-Verified. e-Filing, Income Tax Department — DIPAK KUMAR (@dipak4632) June 17, 2026

One user warned that filing returns without understanding the process could lead to future tax notices. Another said they were impressed by the software's capabilities but worried about people blindly accepting whatever an AI system generated. Several users compared AI-assisted tax filing to using AI for medical advice, arguing that while it may be correct most of the time, even a small mistake could have significant consequences.

Others highlighted concerns about incomplete or outdated information in AIS records and questioned whether AI could accurately account for every tax-related scenario. Some commenters stressed that AI should be used to organise information and assist decision-making rather than replace human verification altogether. ITR Filing 2026: Which Income Tax Return Form Should Salaried Taxpayers and Freelancers Choose?

At the same time, several users were enthusiastic about the development. One commenter said watching AI navigate a government portal felt "like cheating in the best way," although they added that they would still review the final numbers before submission. Another user said the post had convinced them to try the approach for their own tax filing.

The viral discussion reflects a broader debate over the growing role of AI agents in handling complex real-world tasks. While many see AI-powered assistants as a way to simplify routine processes such as tax filing, others argue that human oversight remains essential when dealing with financial and legal obligations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).