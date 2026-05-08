UFO Files Memes and Jokes: Trump Admin’s Release of Documents Linked to UAP Encounters on WAR.GOV/UFO Triggers Meme Fest

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The Trump administration’s release of declassified UFO and Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) files on May 8 quickly became a major talking point online, with social media users flooding platforms with memes, jokes, and reactions soon after the documents went public.

The files, released through the US Department of War’s new UFO disclosure portal under the PURSUE transparency initiative, included mission photographs, astronaut transcripts, FBI records, and videos linked to unexplained aerial sightings. While the administration described the move as an effort to increase public transparency, internet users reacted with humour almost immediately. How To Access UFO Files As Trump Admin Unseals Documents Linked to UAP Encounters.

UFO Files Memes and Jokes:

When the war ends but you still want to increase defense spending 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/ZmVNpGKVQi — Paulina Plazas (@paulinaplazas) May 8, 2026

Happiest person about this? Steven Spielberg. His new UFO/Alien movie "Disclosure Day" opens in June. pic.twitter.com/M9c6mymZsQ — Jason Krump (@JasonKrump) May 8, 2026

Social Media Flooded With Alien Memes

Within hour of the UFO files being unsealed, social media users flooding platforms with memes, jokes, and reactions. Users shared edited images of aliens with jokes and memes. "Happiest person about this? Steven Spielberg. His new UFO/Alien movie "Disclosure Day" opens in June," one user wrote. The release was positioned by the White House as the first phase of a larger declassification effort involving previously classified UAP material from US intelligence and defence agencies.

The documents included references to unusual objects observed during Apollo missions and archived reports involving unexplained aerial incidents. However, much of the online conversation quickly shifted away from the technical details and toward humorous speculation. UFO Files: Donald Trump Administration Releases ‘Never-Before-Seen’ Declassified UAP Documents.

Although online reactions were largely humorous, the release also renewed broader public discussions around unidentified aerial phenomena and government transparency. The Trump administration has said additional files will be released in phases through the Department of War’s UFO portal as agencies continue reviewing classified records.

For now, however, the disclosure has become as much an internet meme event as a government transparency exercise, with social media users continuing to turn the latest UFO revelations into viral content.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).