Why Is Durex Pakistan Facing Backlash Over Its Obsession-Inspired Instagram Post?

Durex Pakistan has come under fire online after an Instagram post inspired by the horror film Obsession sparked criticism from fans, with many accusing the brand of trivialising the film's themes of consent and unhealthy obsession.

What Did The Durex Pakistan Post Show?

The post, shared on Durex Pakistan's official Instagram account, featured a Durex condom placed beside the film's fictional One Wish Willow, with Nikki (played by Inde Navarrette) standing at her doorstep. It carried the tagline "Make her obsessed with you," while the caption read, "Send this to your Freaky Nikki!"

Why Are Fans Criticising The Campaign?

The campaign quickly drew backlash from viewers, many of whom argued that it ignored the context of the film and reduced one of its most disturbing storylines to a marketing gimmick. Kushinagar: Truth Behind ‘Made in Pakistan’ Fan at Madrassa in Uttar Pradesh Revealed As Pics Go Viral.

One user commented that the post made them want to throw up. Another said the reference was inappropriate, while a third called it "literally disgusting." Several comments specifically objected to placing the One Wish Willow next to the condom, with one user accusing the brand of promoting non-consensual themes. Pakistan Grapples With Manhole Cover Thefts As ‘Gutter Law’ Brings 10-Year Jail Threat.

What Is The Controversial Scene From Obsession About?

Much of the backlash centres on one of Obsession's most debated scenes, which viewers say explores the loss of agency and the consequences of obsessive, unhealthy relationships. Critics argued that referencing those elements in a condom advertisement overlooked the film's broader message around consent.

What Is Obsession About?

Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession has emerged as one of the year's biggest surprise box-office hits, grossing more than USD 250 million worldwide against a reported budget of USD 750,000. The horror film has earned praise for its exploration of toxic relationships, loneliness, male entitlement, and loss of agency.

The story follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a lonely music store employee who has long been in love with his childhood friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette). After making a wish using a mysterious object called the One Wish Willow, Bear's desire for Nikki's love is granted, but in a deeply unsettling way. What begins as unrequited affection spirals into an all-consuming obsession, driving the film's psychological horror.

What Happens Next?

As Obsession continues to generate discussion for its themes, Durex Pakistan's post remains the subject of online criticism, with many fans arguing that the campaign failed to recognise the darker context behind the film's imagery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).