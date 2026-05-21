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A Fast Track Special Court in Haryana has sentenced India national archery coach Kuldeep Vedwan to five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a minor athlete. Additional Sessions Judge Narendra Singh pronounced the sentence on Wednesday, following Vedwan’s conviction on 15 May under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court also imposed a financial penalty of INR 15,000 on the convict. The prosecution proved that Vedwan made inappropriate physical advances towards a 17-year-old female archer in her hotel room during youth selection trials in April 2023. The incident was formally reported later that year after the athlete returned from the Asia Cup in Singapore. Jennifer Paes Dies: Olympian and Mother of Leander Paes Passes Away at 72.

Kuldeep Vedwan Found Guilty

🚨 THIS IS SUCH A SHOCKING NEWS 🤯 India's National Archery Coach Kuldeep Vedwan sentenced to 5 year in prison in POSCO Case Vedwan sexually harassed a junior player during Youth Archery C'ship Trial at Sonipat in April 2023 [The Indian Express] pic.twitter.com/wRLuROuL1C — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) May 21, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (The Indian Express). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).