2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: When is Monaco GP Qualifying in IST? How To Watch Live Streaming Online in India?

The glamorous streets of Monte Carlo are buzzing as Formula 1 gears up for the highly anticipated qualifying session of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix. Drivers will battle for crucial grid positions on Saturday, June 6, 2026, a session often considered the most vital for success on the challenging Circuit de Monaco. Given the narrow and unforgiving nature of the Monaco track, a strong qualifying performance is paramount, as overtaking opportunities during the main race are notoriously scarce. Max Verstappen Mulls F1 Retirement After Frustrating Start to 2026 Season: Reports.

Monaco Grand Prix 2026 Qualifying: Key Details

Here's when and where to watch the qualifying session in India:

Event: FORMULA 1 LOUIS VUITTON GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2026 – Qualifying Session

FORMULA 1 LOUIS VUITTON GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2026 – Qualifying Session Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Saturday, June 6, 2026 Time (IST): 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM IST

7:30 PM - 8:30 PM IST Venue: Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

Live Streaming and Broadcast in India

For fans in India, comprehensive coverage of the 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying will be available across multiple platforms. FanCode holds the exclusive broadcast rights for Formula 1 in India until the end of the 2028 season, ensuring all practice, qualifying, and race sessions are streamed live.

Where to Watch:

Live Streaming: FanCode app and website

Dedicated F1 Platforms: F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Premium (accessible directly via FanCode)

TV Telecast: Tata Play subscribers can tune into the FanCode Sports TV channel.

With the championship battle heating up and the unique challenges of Monaco, the qualifying session promises to be a thrilling prelude to Sunday's main race. F1 2026: Formula One Bahrain, Saudi Arabian Grands Prix Canceled Amid Middle East Conflict.

F1 2026 Monaco GP Facts

Session Date Local Time (CEST) India Time (IST) Free Practice 1 (FP1) Friday, 5 June 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM Free Practice 2 (FP2) Friday, 5 June 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM 8:30 PM – 9:30 PM Free Practice 3 (FP3) Saturday, 6 June 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM Qualifying Saturday, 6 June 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM Monaco Grand Prix (78 Laps) Sunday, 7 June 3:00 PM 6:30 PM

The Championship Picture

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli currently leads the Drivers' Championship with an impressive 131 points, having secured four consecutive victories. His teammate George Russell follows with 88 points, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc sits third with 75 points. In the Constructors' Championship, Mercedes holds a significant lead with 219 points, ahead of Ferrari (147 points) and McLaren (106 points). All eyes will also be on Lewis Hamilton, who continues his pursuit of a maiden Grand Prix victory in Ferrari colours.

The 2025 Monaco Grand Prix saw McLaren's Lando Norris convert his pole position into a victory, underscoring the critical importance of a front-row start on this unique street circuit.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).