Michael Clarke Opens Up On Surviving Near-Fatal Car Crash After IPL 2026 Final (Watch Video)

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has recounted a 'terrifying' car crash he experienced in India just hours after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final. Clarke, who was serving as a commentator for the tournament, revealed that the vehicle he was travelling in collided with a semi-trailer, leaving the front half of the car wedged underneath the truck. The incident, which occurred as he was en route to the airport, left the 45-year-old with bruises, though he expressed significant concern for his driver, who he believes may have suffered a broken leg.

Michael Clarke Opens Horrible Ordeal Post IPL 2026 Final

The IPL 2026 final, held on Sunday, May 31, saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Clarke's harrowing experience unfolded in the early hours following the match. Speaking on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, Clarke described waking up to the impact, having fallen asleep in the passenger seat. 'I was asleep. I fell asleep after the game, travelling. Obviously, I wasn't driving. Then I woke up to virtually the front half of the car being under a truck,' Clarke stated.

Details of the Incident

According to Clarke's account, the driver of his vehicle explained that the semi-trailer's brake lights were not functioning, leading to the collision. The impact was severe enough to render Clarke's car 'certainly written off.' While Clarke was fortunate to escape with only bruises, the immediate aftermath was fraught with concern for his driver. 'I got away with some bruises, but I definitely think he had a little break in his leg,' Clarke said, adding that the driver was visibly shaken and worried, particularly as the vehicle belonged to his company.

Gratitude Amidst the Ordeal

Despite the frightening nature of the accident, Clarke extended his gratitude to the local people in India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their prompt assistance. He highlighted the support received in arranging alternative transport to the airport, which took approximately an hour, allowing him to catch his flight home. 'Let me start by saying thank God for good people in India. That's why I made it home safely,' he remarked, reflecting on the incident.

The former Australian captain's experience serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable dangers on the road, even amidst the excitement of major sporting events. His quick recovery and safe return home will undoubtedly be a relief to fans and the cricketing community worldwide.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).