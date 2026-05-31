Virat Kohli Becomes First Batter To Score 600+ Runs In 4 Consecutive IPL Seasons, Achieves Feat During RCB vs GT Final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opening batsman Virat Kohli has scripted an unprecedented chapter in cricket history during the IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Chasing a target of 156, the veteran batsman became the first player in Indian Premier League history to cross the 600-run milestone in four consecutive seasons. Kohli reached the 600-run mark for the 2026 campaign during the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final, extending his record-breaking streak that began in 2023. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

Virat Kohli Enters Unchartered Territory

Kohli’s continuous run of form has seen him surpass the 600-run mark in every single edition of the tournament since 2023. Prior to crossing the threshold this season, he was tied with prominent top-order batsmen including Chris Gayle, David Warner, and KL Rahul for the most consecutive 600-plus run seasons.

Record Six Seasons Over 600 Runs

Beyond his consecutive streak, the milestone marks the sixth time overall that Kohli has crossed the 600-run line in his IPL career. This also stands as an all-time tournament record, breaking clear of Delhi Capitals’ KL Rahul, who has achieved the feat four times.

Most 600+ Run Seasons in IPL

Batter Franchise(s) Total 600+ Seasons Longest Consecutive Streak Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 seasons (2023–2026) KL Rahul PBKS / LSG / DC 4 3 seasons (2020–2022) Chris Gayle KKR / RCB / PBKS 3 3 seasons (2011–2013) David Warner SRH / DC 3 3 seasons (2016–2019*) Shubman Gill KKR / Gujarat Titans 3 2 seasons (2025–2026)

(*Note: David Warner's streak excludes the 2018 season in which he did not participate)

Kohli initially crossed the 600-run threshold in 2013, followed by his historic 2016 campaign where he amassed a still-unbroken record of 973 runs in a single edition.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 10:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).