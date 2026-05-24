Liverpool vs Brentford Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Liverpool face Brentford at Anfield in the final round of the 2025–26 Premier League season, with both clubs seeking crucial points to secure their continental ambitions. For Arne Slot's Liverpool, a single point will suffice to mathematical guarantee a top-five finish and secure UEFA Champions League qualification for next season, following a turbulent final stretch that dented their earlier title aspirations. Arsenal Crowned Premier League 2025–26 Champions, Gunners Ending 22-Year Wait for Title Glory.

Concurrently, Thomas Frank's Brentford arrive on Merseyside aiming to complete a historic push for Europe. Sitting in ninth place, the Bees are just one point behind eighth-placed Chelsea and can still claim a qualification spot for either the UEFA Europa League or the UEFA Conference League depending on final day results across the division.

Where to Watch Liverpool vs Brentford Premier League 2025–26 in India?

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Brentford match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app. Pep Guardiola Steps Down as Manchester City Manager After Historic 10 Years.

Match Fact

Detail Liverpool F.C. Brentford F.C. Current Position 5th (59 points) 9th (52 points) League Record (P37) 17W - 8D - 12L 14W - 10D - 13L Reverse Fixture Result Brentford 3–2 Liverpool Brentford 3–2 Liverpool UK Television & Stream Sky Sports+ / Sky Go Sky Sports+ / Sky Go IND Television & Stream Star Sports Select / Jio Hotstar Star Sports Select / Jio Hotstar Venue & Kick-off Anfield, 20:30 IST Away side

Match Preview

Liverpool have been handed a timely boost with goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Alexander Isak both in contention to return to the matchday squad. However, the hosts remain without Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, and Giovanni Leoni due to long-term injuries. Brentford will look to exploit an inconsistent Liverpool defence that recently suffered back-to-back defeats to Manchester United and Aston Villa

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).