Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: Design, Battery, Camera and Price Details Leaked Ahead of Expected September 2026 Launch

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max is still months away from its official unveiling, but a steady stream of leaks has already revealed a detailed picture of what to expect. From a significantly larger battery to upgraded cameras and a possible shift in launch strategy, here is everything known so far.

Design: Familiar but Refined

Apple is prioritising internal efficiency improvements over external redesign changes for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. A Weibo leaker with a solid track record on Apple predictions describes the iPhone 17 as having been such a commercial success that Apple is "celebrating" internally, and as a result the iPhone 18 series will not change dramatically. The device will keep the same 6.9-inch display, but leaks point to a smaller Dynamic Island, possibly due to under-display Face ID integration, and a slight increase in thickness to accommodate a bigger battery. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max To Be Launched Soon; Check Expected India Price, Camera, Battery and Other Details

Battery: Apple's Biggest Yet

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to feature triple 48MP rear cameras with a variable-aperture main lens, up to 12GB RAM, and continued Apple Intelligence enhancements. On the battery front, the device is tipped to feature Apple's largest-ever battery, ranging between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh, which is expected to improve battery life but will also make the phone heavier, with weight reportedly increasing to around 240 grams. Combined with Apple's first in-house C2 5G modem, this is expected to translate to dramatically longer runtime, potentially 1.5 to 2 days of heavy use for many owners. iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera, Battery and More; All About Apple’s Upcoming Flagship Smartphone This Year.

Camera Upgrades

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to feature a triple 48MP rear camera setup - main, ultrawide, and periscope telephoto with 4x zoom - along with an 18MP front camera with under-screen Face ID. The variable aperture on the main lens is a notable addition that would give users greater control over depth and low-light photography.

Chipset and AI

Apple is expected to introduce the A20 Pro chip alongside significant AI upgrades under Apple Intelligence, with leaks suggesting thinner bezels and improved battery life as part of the broader upgrade.

Launch Timeline and Pricing

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to follow Apple's traditional autumn schedule, with a launch event anticipated in September 2026. Interestingly, the standard iPhone 18 and more affordable models may arrive later, potentially in early 2027. On pricing, both analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities and respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believe Apple will keep prices flat or at a similar level for the iPhone 18 Pro models. In India, pricing for the 256GB variant is expected to be around INR 1.54 lakh.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).