GitLab Layoffs: Software Giant to Cut 14% of Workforce and Exit 22 Countries in Major Restructuring to Prioritise Artificial Intelligence Initiatives

Software development platform GitLab has announced plans to lay off approximately 14% of its global workforce, amounting to around 350 employees. The decision is part of a comprehensive restructuring strategy intended to pivot the company’s operations toward the "agentic era" of artificial intelligence. Alongside the job cuts, GitLab will withdraw from 22 countries, reducing its international footprint by roughly 37% to streamline resources for AI-focused initiatives.

GitLab Layoffs Implemented Following 'GitLab Act 2' Strategy

The layoffs follow the "GitLab Act 2" strategy introduced in May by CEO Bill Staples, which focuses on flattening management hierarchies and reorganising engineering teams. The company plans to remove up to three layers of management in various functions to improve operational agility and accelerate decision-making processes. According to Staples, the savings generated from these reductions will be prioritised for reinvestment into AI infrastructure and research rather than retained as pure cost savings. Uber Layoffs: Ride-Hailing Giant Cuts 23% of People and Places Division To Streamline Operations.

GitLab is undertaking what it terms a "generational rebuild" of its infrastructure to support the increased activity generated by AI-powered coding systems. The platform is currently developing APIs optimised for AI agents and orchestration systems designed to facilitate collaboration between human developers and autonomous tools. Additionally, the company is focusing on governance and security solutions to assist enterprises in managing large-scale software development produced by artificial intelligence.

Despite the restructuring, which is expected to incur pre-tax charges between USD 30 million and USD35 million, GitLab reported robust quarterly growth. First-quarter revenue increased by 23% year-on-year to USD 264 million, supported by a growing base of enterprise customers. The company confirmed that 1,519 clients are now spending more than USD 1,00,000 annually on its platform. AI-Driven Layoffs: Wix and Other Tech Giants Cite Artificial Intelligence as Motivation for Workforce Reductions Amid ‘AI Washing’.

GitLab’s announcement arrives amid a broader trend of AI-driven workforce adjustments across the technology sector. Data from Layoffs.fyi indicates that more than 116,700 employees across 164 technology companies have been affected by layoffs so far in 2026, as businesses increasingly divert capital and headcount toward AI-related infrastructure and automation projects.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).