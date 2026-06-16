OnePlus 16 Leaks: From Bezels to Ultra High Refresh Rate Display; Here's Everything to Know

New details regarding the upcoming OnePlus 16 have surfaced, suggesting that the handset is set to push the boundaries of display design and performance. According to a report from industry tipster Digital Chat Station, the device is currently in the testing phase and is expected to introduce an exceptionally slim bezel profile alongside a high-frequency display.

OnePlus 16 Display Specifications and Performance

The OnePlus 16 is reportedly being tested with a 6.78-inch 1.5K display manufactured by BOE. The panel is expected to offer significant improvements in brightness, colour gamut, and power efficiency. Perhaps most notably, the leak indicates that the device will feature screen bezels measuring less than 1mm on all four sides. If confirmed, this would establish the OnePlus 16 as having the slimmest bezels in the smartphone industry, surpassing the current benchmark set by the Meizu 22 at 1.2mm.

Regarding performance, the handset is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. The display is tipped to support a 185Hz refresh rate. While earlier industry speculation pointed toward potential 240Hz panels, current reports suggest that 185Hz may be the final choice, as increasing refresh rates further could negatively impact overall display quality and practical power consumption.

These latest specifications align with earlier reports regarding the OnePlus 16, which also hinted at the inclusion of a substantial 9,000mAh battery. Although OnePlus has yet to provide official confirmation or a specific release date, industry analysts anticipate that the device will make its debut in the Chinese market during the final quarter of 2026. As engineering samples continue to undergo testing, consumers and industry observers are closely monitoring further disclosures from the manufacturer.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).