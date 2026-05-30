SpaceX Secures USD 6.45 Billion in New Space Force Contracts Ahead of Record-Breaking IPO

SpaceX has secured new government contracts valued at a combined 6.45 billion USD from the United States Space Force, marking a significant development for the aerospace company ahead of its highly anticipated initial public offering scheduled for next month. The agreements underscore the deepening strategic partnership between Elon Musk’s firm and the current administration.

The Space Force confirmed on Friday that SpaceX will receive USD 4.16 billion to develop satellites for the Golden Dome, a newly announced national missile and air defence initiative championed by President Donald Trump. This award follows a separate USD 2.29 billion contract granted earlier in the week for the construction of a communications network in low Earth orbit. Inside Musk’s SpaceX IPO Prospectus: Losses, Lockups and a 1 Million-person Mars Goal.

SpaceX Strategic Role in National Defence

The latest contracts consolidate SpaceX’s role as a critical infrastructure provider for United States national security operations. By securing these high-value projects, the company continues to solidify its dominance in both the satellite manufacturing and launch sectors. The Golden Dome project, in particular, represents a major expansion of the firm’s defence-related portfolio, integrating advanced orbital technology into the country's broader air defence strategy.

Despite these successes, the company’s recent IPO filing revealed a notable dependency on state-backed initiatives. Internal disclosures indicated that government agencies accounted for one-fifth of the company’s total revenue throughout 2025. This reliance on public funding remains a focal point for prospective investors, as the firm balances rapid commercial growth with the inherent unpredictability of federal policy shifts and changing defence priorities.

SpaceX IPO to Be Biggest in History

As SpaceX prepares for what analysts predict will be the largest IPO in history, these government endorsements serve to bolster its market valuation. While the company has long led the launch market, its evolution into a comprehensive satellite and communications provider has further incentivised federal departments to rely on its technological ecosystem. SpaceX IPO: Elon Musk’s Company Set for Historic Nasdaq Listing Under ‘SPCX’ Ticker on June 12, Targets USD 1.75 Trillion Valuation.

Investors remain attentive to the risks outlined in the company’s public filings, which explicitly state that the business model is vulnerable to shifts in funding levels and government mandates. Nevertheless, the recent influx of capital from these Space Force contracts provides a strong financial tailwind for the firm as it nears its debut on public markets next month.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 08:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).