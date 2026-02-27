Epstein Files: Hillary Clinton Testifies She Has No Information on Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes and Doesn’t Recall Meeting Him (Watch Video)

WASHINGTON (STEPHEN GROVES), February 27: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told members of Congress on Thursday that she had no knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s or Ghislaine Maxwell’s crimes, starting off two days of depositions that will also include former President Bill Clinton. “I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein,” Hillary Clinton said in an opening statement she shared on social media. The closed-door deposition concluded Thursday after over six hours of Hillary Clinton giving an answer to every question.

The depositions in the Clintons' hometown of Chappaqua, a typically quiet hamlet north of New York City, come after months of tense back-and-forth between the former high-powered Democratic couple and the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee as it investigates Epstein, who killed himself in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial. It will be the first time that a former president has been forced to testify before Congress. Epstein Files: Jeffrey Epstein Revelations Toppled Top Figures in Europe While US Fallout More Muted.

Hillary Clinton Speaks to Reporters After Closed-Door House Deposition on Jeffrey Epstein

🚨 BREAKING: Hillary Clinton ABRUPTLY ended her press conference after being asked why Ghislaine Maxwell was invited to Chelsea Clinton's wedding—even AFTER the conviction—and Virginia Giuffre's suits THOSE probably need to be focused on. They spooked Hillary big time. pic.twitter.com/yTHn3otUTx — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 26, 2026

Hillary Clinton: "I just finished testifying. I answered every one of their questions as fully as I could...I never met Jeffrey Epstein, never had any connection or communication with him...I knew Ghislaine Maxwell casually, as an acquaintance…" pic.twitter.com/q1An5XIjlN — CSPAN (@cspan) February 26, 2026

Hillary Clinton Shares on Her Social Media

Here is my opening statement to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee today. pic.twitter.com/NZSF2epcI5 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 26, 2026

Yet the demand for a reckoning over Epstein's abuse of underage girls has become a near-unstoppable force on Capitol Hill and beyond. President Donald Trump, a Republican who has expressed regret that the Clintons are being forced to testify, bowed last year to pressure to release case files on Epstein. The Clintons, too, agreed to testify after their offers of sworn statements were rebuffed by the Oversight panel and its chairman, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., threatened criminal contempt of Congress charges against them. Epstein Files: US Justice Department Says It’s Reviewing Whether Any Jeffrey Epstein-Related Records Were Mistakenly Withheld.

“Like every decent person," Hillary Clinton added in her opening statement, “I have been horrified by what we have learned about their crimes.” She has previously said that her husband flew with Epstein for charitable trips but that she did not recall ever meeting Epstein. She had also interacted with Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and confidant, at conferences hosted by the Clinton Foundation.

Maxwell, a British socialite, also attended the 2010 wedding of their daughter, Chelsea Clinton. As she exited the event center where the deposition was held, Hillary Clinton told reporters that Maxwell had come to the wedding as a guest of someone else and that she had told the committee she only knew Maxwell “as an acquaintance.”

Republicans Relish Chance to Question Clintons

Bill Clinton, however, has emerged as a top target for Republicans amid the political struggle over who receives the most scrutiny for their ties to Epstein. Several photos of the former president were included in the first tranche of Epstein files released by the Department of Justice in January, including a number of him with women whose faces were redacted. Clinton has not been accused of wrongdoing in his relationship with Epstein.

Comer has also pointed to Hillary Clinton's work as secretary of state to address sex trafficking as another reason to insist on her deposition. Clinton defended her work to address sex trafficking around the world, saying that it remained important to help the millions of survivors of sex trafficking.

The committee's investigation has also sought to understand why the Department of Justice under previous presidential administrations did not seek further charges against Epstein following a 2008 arrangement in which he pleaded guilty to state charges in Florida for soliciting prostitution from an underage girl but avoided federal charges.

Hillary Clinton accused Comer of running a one-sided investigation that has failed to hold Trump and other Republican officials to account. “This institutional failure is designed to protect one political party and one public official,” she said.

Yet conspiracy theories, especially on the right, have swirled for years around the Clintons and their connections to Epstein and Maxwell, who argues she was wrongfully convicted. Republicans have long wanted to press the Clintons for answers.

Hillary Clinton said that one Republican lawmaker asked her a line of questions about “vile, bogus conspiracy theories.”

The deposition was also paused after Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., sent a photo of Hillary Clinton in the private proceeding to a conservative influencer who posted it on social media, violating the committee's rules for depositions.

Democrats said that the incident underscored how important it was for there to be a clear public record of the deposition. Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the Oversight panel, said that Hillary Clinton, after the incident, repeated her longstanding demand that the deposition be made public, and Democrats called for a video and transcript of the complete proceedings to be released quickly.

Comer said that he would work quickly to release a video and transcript of the deposition. “The purpose of the whole investigation is to try to understand many things about Epstein,” he told reporters outside the convention center where the depositions were being held. “How did he accumulate so much wealth? How was he able to surround himself with some of the most powerful men in the world?"

Democrats call for Donald Trump to testify

Democrats, now being led by a new generation of politicians, have prioritized transparency around Epstein over defending the former leaders of their party. Several Democratic lawmakers joined with Republicans on the Oversight panel to advance the contempt of Congress charges against the Clintons last month. Several said they had no relationship with the Clintons and owed no loyalty to them.

Garcia also called on Trump to testify in the investigation. He argued that Bill Clinton’s appearance sets a precedent that should apply to Trump as well. "Let’s get President Trump in front of our committee to answer the questions that are being asked across this country from survivors,” Garcia said. Comer previously said that the committee can’t depose Trump because he is a sitting president.

Still, Democrats are also coming off an effort this week to confront Trump about his administration's handling of the Epstein files by taking women who survived Epstein's abuse as their guests to Trump's State of the Union address.

Garcia and others are also challenging the Department of Justice's assertion that it has met the requirements of a law passed by Congress last year that mandates the release of many of the case files on Epstein.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said his caucus in the coming days would also review unredacted versions of the Epstein case files at a Department of Justice office. Schumer, who demanded that the department release all of the files and preserve all materials, said they will “pull on every thread” until they “reveal this massive cover-up."

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