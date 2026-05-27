‘Get the F*ck out of My Country’: Indian Couple Faces Racist Abuse in US, Video Goes Viral

An Indian couple was allegedly subjected to a shocking racist confrontation in the United States after a stranger told them to “go home” in a viral video that has sparked widespread outrage across social media platforms.

The clip, which is now circulating widely online, shows a man sitting inside a car questioning the couple about their nationality before launching into an aggressive anti-immigrant rant. While the exact location of the incident has not been independently verified, the video has reignited debates around racism, xenophobia, and the treatment of immigrants abroad.

In the video, the stranger first asks the couple whether they are from India. He then questions them about whether India is better than the United States. Responding calmly, the husband says that “both have both,” attempting to avoid escalating the tense exchange. Donald Trump ‘Hellhole on Planet’ Remark: India Reacts to US President’s Post on Citizenship, Immigrant Remarks, Calls It ‘Inappropriate and in Poor Taste’.

Indian Couple Faces Racist Abuse in US

I encountered some incredible H-1B indians, and I had to let them know something! pic.twitter.com/Qi8FyfcjzF — tone (@AyTone4th) May 20, 2026

The man then asks why they are living in the US if India is so good. When the couple explains they are in the country “to explore the world,” the stranger becomes visibly hostile and says, “No, we don't want you here. You have to go home. Get the f*ck out of my country.”

Despite the aggressive remarks, the couple remains composed throughout the interaction, earning praise from many social media users for their restraint and dignity. ‘Hellhole on the Planet’: Donald Trump Reposts Critique Targeting India, China Over Birthright Citizenship.

As the clip went viral, several users applauded the couple for refusing to respond with anger. Others argued that silence during such incidents can sometimes embolden racist behaviour and allow such actions to continue unchecked.

Many users also pointed out that immigrants and visitors enter the United States legally through visas issued by the government, questioning why random individuals are targeted with racist abuse in public spaces.

The incident also prompted many social media users to tag US Secretary of State Marco Rubio while sharing the video. During a previous visit to India, Rubio had remarked that every country has individuals who make racist comments, while maintaining that the United States remains broadly welcoming overall.

The viral clip has further intensified conversations around the growing trend of anti-Indian content online, where some influencers allegedly target Indians in public places to generate engagement and controversy on social media. Reports claim the video was uploaded by a verified account belonging to a self-described music producer who has previously posted content mocking Indians, including videos allegedly filmed inside Indian restaurants.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).