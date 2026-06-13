A coalition of state attorneys general in the United States has launched an investigation into OpenAI, formally requesting information from the artificial intelligence firm regarding a broad array of operational topics. While specific details concerning the scope of the inquiry or the identities of the states involved remain undisclosed, the company has confirmed its cooperation with the probe.

OpenAI Investigation: Regulatory Scrutiny and Corporate Response

An OpenAI spokesperson stated that the company takes the concerns raised by the state officials seriously and intends to engage constructively with their offices. The firm highlighted its ongoing commitment to developing AI technology responsibly and emphasised that it works daily to provide the benefits of its systems in a safe manner. Why US Blocked Access to Anthropic Fable 5 and Anthropic Mythos 5 Models.

This investigation follows significant legal challenges faced by the developer of ChatGPT. Earlier this month, the state of Florida initiated a lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, alleging that the company disregarded safety warnings and released its chatbot despite being aware of potential harms to users.

OpenAI is also currently managing various lawsuits from individuals alleging that its technology has caused harm to both children and adults, including claims linking the chatbot to instances of death by suicide. In response, the company noted that current iterations of ChatGPT now feature enhanced protections for minors and individuals in distress, including safeguards that direct users to trusted human contacts and real-world support resources. US Government Orders Anthropic To Suspend Access to Claude Fable 5, Mythos 5 Over Export Control Directive.

Since the release of ChatGPT in late 2022, OpenAI has become one of the most valuable startups globally, reaching a valuation of $852 billion during a fundraising round in March. The company, which recently filed confidentially for an initial public offering, continues to face increased regulatory and legal pressure as its technology sees widespread adoption throughout the global economy.

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