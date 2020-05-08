156 Stranded Bangladeshis Go Home from Chennai, More Flights Planned to Dhaka

Chennai, May 8 (PTI) In continuing repatriation of Bangaldesh nationals stranded in the city due to COVID-19 lockdown, a total of 156 people left here for Dhaka by a chartered flight on Friday, officials said.

Four more such flights are scheduled to be operated within a week for the benefit of citizens of the neighbouring country, they said. The US Bangla Airlines flight with eight crew and the passengers left this afternoon, days after 167 people had returned to Bangladesh from here. The Bangladeshi citizens had arrived here for reasons including medical treatment and were stranded due to the lockdown that beganon March 24 in Tamil Nadu.

While another flight will be operated tomorrow, the others will be on May 10, 13 and 14, officials said. Each of these four flights will carry 156 passengers and totally 624 more people are likely to return to Bangladesh. Meanwhile, as many as 114 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation employees stuck here left for Mumbai by a special Air India flight.

