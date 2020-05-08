16 Migrant Labourers Mowed Down by Freight Train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): At least 16 migrant labourers were killed, and several others were injured, when a goods train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district.The migrant labourers, who had been walking for several kilometres, were sleeping on the rail tracks when the mishap occurred, the railway officials said. Mokshada Patil, SP Aurangabad said police has ordered an inquiry into the incident."Early morning, a freight train ran over 16 labourers from Madhya Pradesh. We are investigating the matter," Patil said.Ch. Rakesh, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) speaking to ANI over the phone said: "An empty petroleum tanker train was moving from Cherlapally Station to Panevadi Railway Station. The incident occurred early this morning. A high-level enquiry at the level of Commissioner Railway safety has been constituted."According to Railways officials, migrant labourers were native of Madhya Pradesh working in SRG Company, Jalna in Maharashtra."As per the version of survivors they had left Jalna at 7 pm on May 7 by foot. They initially walked on the road (upto Badnapore) and later shifted onto the track towards Aurangabad. After walking for about 36 KMs, they became tired and sat on the track and most of them slept there causing the mishap," read a statement by railway officials. (ANI)

