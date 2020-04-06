3-month Moratorium on Repayment of Cooperative Bank Loans by Farmers in U'khand

Dehradun, Apr 6 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government on Monday put a three-month moratorium on repayment of loans by farmers to cooperative banks.

Announced on the directions of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, the moratorium is part of measures being announced by the state government to give relief to people in view of the prevailing restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The moratorium can be availed by farmers who have taken agricultural loans from the cooperative banks, an official release here said.

There are around 3.5 lakh farmers in the state who have taken loans from the cooperative banks under different schemes, it said.

