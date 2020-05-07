3 More Delhi Police Personnel Test COVID Positive

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Three more Delhi Police personnel, including a traffic inspector posted in Southern Traffic Range, tested positive for COVID-19, police said on Thursday.

The 59-year-old Traffic Inspector, who is incharge of Sangam Vihar area of Southern Traffic Range, felt body ache and mild fever on May 4 following which, he went to the government CGHS dispensary, Minto Road, where the doctor prescribed medicines and advised five-days rest, they said.

However, the official gave his swab sample to a private lab for COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure on May 6.

On Thursday, the result was received as positive, a senior official said.

He said the traffic inspector was residing along with his 22-year-old son and a 27- year-old domestic help at government quarters in Minto road area.

In Northwest Delhi, a 46-year-old head constable posted in Mahendra Park Police Station also tested positive for COVID-19. He has been living with his wife, two daughters and a son in the police colony, Narela. He was on medical leave since May 1, police said.

Also, an inspector posted with the Special Cell of Delhi Police has tested positive for COVID-19. He was is deployed at the Lodhi Colony office of the Special Cell, they said.

Meanwhile, officials are tracing the people with whom the three police personnel came in contact so far so as to quarantine them, they added.

More than 30 Delhi Police personnel have tested COVID positive so far.

A 31-year-old Head Constable, Amit Kumar, posted at Bharat Nagar police station died on Tuesday evening due to COVID-19.

