55 Fresh Virus Cases in Telangana, Tally Goes Upto 1,509

Hyderabad, May 16 (PTI): A total of 55 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Saturday pushing the number of such cases in the state to 1,509, according to the state government.

No death was reported and the number of virus-related deaths continued to be 34 while 12 people were discharged from hospitals, a bulletin from the government said.

The number of people cured/discharged till date was 971 and those under treatment and cases as on date stood at 504.

