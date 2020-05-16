77 COVID-19 Positive Cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): A total of 77 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, said the state health department on Saturday.The total 77 cases include 35 active cases, four migrated, 35 recoveries and three deaths.The cumulative number of people under surveillance stands at 29,773 while 8,689 people have completed the observation period.So far, India has reported 85,940 cases of coronavirus, out of which 30,153 are recovered/migrated cases. To date, 2,752 people have lost their lives due to the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

