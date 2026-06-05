Pune Water Crisis: Civic Body Likely To Introduce Water Cuts As Dam Levels Plunge

Facing a sharp decline in regional reservoir levels due to a prolonged delay in pre-monsoon showers and projections of below-normal rainfall, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is preparing to introduce mandatory water cuts across the city. Civic officials confirmed that the strategy is designed to preserve remaining reserves and ensure that available supplies last until July 31. The municipal administration will finalise the rationing plan following discussions with elected local representatives.

Current Reservoir Deficit and Demands

Pune draws its primary water supply from a network of four interconnected dams located upstream of the Mutha River: Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar. Data from the state water resources department indicates that collective storage across these four reservoirs currently stands at approximately 5.875 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), a figure that includes non-utilisable dead stock. Pune Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Friday, 05 June 2026: Expect 84% Chance of Rain With a High of 36°C.

Civic calculations indicate that the city requires an absolute minimum of 3.6 TMC of active water to sustain basic domestic operations through the end of July. "The city would need 3.6 TMC water till July 31. There is a need to use water judiciously as the prediction for rain this year is less than normal," said Nandkishor Jagtap, head of the PMC's civic water supply department.

Administrative Directives and Implementation Planning

The Municipal Commissioner initiated a comprehensive review of available reservoir stocks and daily urban consumption patterns. Following the assessment, the commissioner instructed the civic water supply department to draft a formal water-cut framework. Administrative leadership noted that while the final distribution schedule requires political consultation, infrastructural preparations must begin immediately. The commissioner emphasised that if monsoon arrival continues to lag behind historic seasonal benchmarks, structured supply reductions will become unavoidable.

Political Pushback Delays Rationing Protocols

The impending restrictions follow a multi-week impasse between state irrigation authorities and local municipal leaders. The state water resources department initially flagged the building deficit in April, formally requesting that the PMC implement an immediate 15 per cent supply cut to prolong the lifecycle of the reservoirs. ThynkTech India Case: Over 700 Employees Left Jobless As Pune-Based IT Company CEO Harshal Thakre Arrested.

However, local elected representatives rejected the state's early conservation mandate, extending unrestricted water access through May 30 under the assertion that existing dam volumes were sufficient to meet immediate urban demands. With those local deadlines now passed and no significant precipitation recorded, the civic body is forced to expedite its rationing timeline to avoid a critical depletion of the municipal grid.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 09:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).