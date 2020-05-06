79 New Coronavirus Cases Take Pune District Tally to 2,201

Pune, May 5 (PTI) Pune district reported 79 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 2,201, health officials said on Tuesday.

The death toll reached 120 with five succumbing to the infection on Tuesday, an official said.

"Of the 79 cases, 63 were detected in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 1,939 patients. A dozen new cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad took the COVID-19 count there to 137," he said.

The number of cases in rural Pune and Cantonment areas increased by four, taking the total to 125, he added.

