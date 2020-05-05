83 New COVID-19 Cases and Three Deaths in Nashik District

Nashik, May 5 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 83 new coronavirus positive cases and three deaths, a district official said.

With this, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the district jumped to 15 and the affected patients to 424.

While two deaths were reported from Malegaon in Nashik district one person died in Nashik city, he said.

Maximum cases were reported from Malegaon, followed by Yeola, Deolali and Nashik city.

Of the total 424 cases so far, 348 patients are from Malegaon, 27 from Nashik city and 43 from other parts of the district, an official release said.

The number of the recovered patients stands at 33. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)