97 People Tested for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh Today

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Ninety-seven people were tested for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, out of which 28 were negative and results of 69 are awaited, said N Jindal, State Special Secretary, Health."Currently, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the State is at 32, including 15 active cases, 12 recovered and one death," said Jindal in a statement. 5,637 people are under surveillance currently while 2,151 people are under active surveillance. 3,486 people have completed the observation period of surveillance, read a health bulletin. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has a total of 9,152 positive COVID-19 cases so far out of which 856 people have been cured/discharged, one has migrated while 308 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)