Ahmedabad Records 261 New Coronavirus Cases, Tally over 7,000

Ahmedabad, May 15 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 7,171 after 261 new cases were reported since Thursday night, officials said.

Of the 20 COVID-19 patients who died across Gujarat during this period, 14 died at hospitals in Ahmedabad city, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

Death toll in the district thus reached 479.

135 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking number of recovered patients in the district to 2,382.

Of 9,932 coronavirus cases recorded in Gujarat so far, Ahmedabad accounts for over 7,000 cases and 479 deaths, Ravi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)