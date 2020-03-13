All Sports Events of Bengal Postponed Till March 30: Mamata

Kolkata, Mar 13 (PTI) In the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday postponed all sports events scheduled to be held in the state till March 30.

Banerjee also urged the All India Football Federation to reconsider its decision to hold I-League matches, including the derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal in spectator- less stadium on Sunday, and defer them till the situation improves.

Holding a meeting with officials of all sports bodies of the state, Banerjee took stock of the situation and urged them to postpone all events till March 30 as a precautionary measure.

"We will keep a watch on the situation for the next 15 days. We have decided not to hold any sports events in the district or state-level. We will review the situation again on March 30," Banerjee said after the meeting.

Representatives of the Cricket Association of Bengal, major clubs like the East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and the Mohammedan Sporting and sports associations like the AIFF and Indian Football Association took part in the meeting.

On Banerjee's request to defer the I-League matches, AIFF senior vice president Subrata Dutta, who was present at the meeting, said he will forward Banerjee's appeal to the Federation President Praful Patel.

