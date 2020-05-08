Amarinder Singh Joins TikTok Star to Urge People to Stay Indoors Amid Lockdown

Chandigarh, May 8 (PTI) A five-year-old girl, who shot to limelight for her social distancing messages on a phone application, has Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh vouching for the practice in her latest video.

Noorpreet Kaur, aka Noor, who plays a Sikh boy, makes a video call to the chief minister to complain against some village youths going out to play cricket during a curfew relaxation.

"Eh curfew ghuman layee nahin khuleya haiga (Curfew relaxation is not for roaming around)," the little kid tells the youths in the video.

The boy warns them that he will report the matter to the chief minister.

"CM Sir, ever since the curfew relaxation, our village youths are roaming around,” he tells Singh.

The chief minister in his reply says, "I will definitely talk to them and you tell me who is not listening."

The video shows the chief minister asking youths not to go out. He also praises Noor for urging people to stay indoors.

The curfew in Punjab to combat coronavirus is relaxed from 7 am to 3 pm.

Noor and her sisiter Jashanpreet Kaur feature in videos made by Sandeep Toor, a grocery store owner of the same village. He now has more than one million followers on TikTok.

Noor and Jashanpreet Kaur are children of a brick kiln worker.

In an earlier video, Noor, along with Moga police, gave a message of adhering to social distancing protocols and wearing masks.

