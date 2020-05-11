America Ferrera, Husband Ryan Piers Williams Welcome Baby Girl 'Lucia Marisol'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], May 11 (ANI): Actor America Ferrera had plenty to celebrate this Mother's Day.According to Page Six, on Sunday, the 36-year-old announced the arrival of her second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams, daughter Lucia Marisol."LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother's Day hugs and kisses herself," Ferrera wrote on Instagram. "Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family."The 'Sisterhood' star also posted a picture of herself holding Lucia's hand with Williams.The 38-year-old proud dad shared the same image on his Instagram, calling his newborn daughter "the most exquisite little creature."Earlier in January, Ferrera revealed she was pregnant and expecting her second child with Williams. The couple welcomed son Sebastian in 2018.Ferrera added that while the coronavirus pandemic halted her baby shower, she still wanted to give back.She posted on Instagram, "Quarantine may have cancelled her Baby Shower but it didn't stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools - spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times. If you're considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name. Or make a donation today in honour of the Moms you love!"Ferrera and Williams have been married since 2011. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)