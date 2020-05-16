Amid Oppn Outcry, Goa Guv Hails CM's Handling of Virus Crisis

Panaji, May 16 (PTI) Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said the state government was working efficiently to contain the coronavirus outbreak and there was no need for his intervention as demanded from some quarters.

Malik said the administration under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was handling the unprecedented crisis effectively with great degree of professionalism, sensitivity and empathy, and urged the opposition and other stakeholders to come together to battle the pandemic.

Malik took exception to some media reports in which the opposition has been quoted as saying that the governor should take over the administration in view of the inefficient handling of the crisis by the state government.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar had on Friday sought the governor's intervention, and so did Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte.

The governor said these media articles were in bad taste and tries to portray differences between him and the CM in handling the crisis.

He said the stringent lockdown measures and protocols adopted by the state government were among the best in the country.

Goa currently has 13 COVID-19 cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)