An All-rounder is Pivotal when You Play with Four Bowlers: Andrew McDonald

London [UK], April 19 (ANI): Australian cricket team's assistant coach Andrew McDonald has hinted that the side will continue to play with six batsmen and five bowlers including one all-rounder so that the side can have more depth to its batting line up."We've seen Australia play five out and out bowlers - two spinners and three quicks - and finish their batting at No. 6 with Agar at No. 7. In that combination you have five strong bowling options, so your all-round option in the top six isn't that critical. Whereas if you flip it around and want to lengthen your batting slightly then clearly your all-rounder becomes pivotal," ESPNcricinfo quoted McDonald as saying.Australia have Mitchell Marsh as pace bowling all-rounder while Glenn Maxwell and Ashton Agar as spinning all-rounders."We've seen Mitch Marsh come back into the fold, so he looks as though he has a little handle on that position at the moment and there are some other options in Australian cricket as well. Glenn Maxwell is missing as well so he could be classified as a spin allrounder," McDonald said. (ANI)

