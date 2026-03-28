IPL 2026 Points Table and Standings: The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season commenced on Saturday, 28 March, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) delivering a clinical performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Chasing a target of 202 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB secured a six-wicket victory with 26 balls to spare. This emphatic result has propelled the home side to the top of the points table, establishing an early lead in their title defence. Meanwhile, fans can check the IPL 2026 points table with updated NRR below. IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Check Complete Indian Premier League 19 Time Table.

Understanding the Net Run-Rate (NRR)

The NRR is calculated by subtracting the average runs per over conceded by a team from the average runs per over scored by that team throughout the tournament. In the event of teams being tied on points at the end of the league stage, the NRR serves as the primary tiebreaker to determine the top four playoff qualifiers.

With 10 teams competing, finishing in the top two is particularly advantageous, as it grants franchises two opportunities to reach the final via the Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 system.

IPL 2026 Points Table With NRR

Rank Team Played Won Lost NR Points NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 1 1 0 0 2 +2.907 2 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 3 Mumbai Indians (MI) 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 4 Delhi Capitals (DC) 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 5 Gujarat Titans (GT) 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 6 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 7 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 8 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 9 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH ) 1 0 1 0 0 -2.907

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) officially commenced on 28 March 2026 and is scheduled to conclude with the final on 31 May 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The league features 10 franchises playing a total of 74 matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 11:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).