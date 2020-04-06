Bajaj Finance Deposit Book Grows by over 62pc to Rs 21,400cr in Q4

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Bajaj Finance on Monday asserted its liquidity position is strong and its deposit book grew by over 62 per cent to Rs 21,400 crore in the last quarter of 2019-20 fiscal.

The company continues to remain well capitalized with capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of approximately 25 per cent as of March 31, 2020, Bajaj Finance Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

"The company's liquidity position remains very strong. Deposit book stood at Rs 21,400 crore as of March 31, 2020 compared to Rs 13,193 crore as of March 31, 2019," it said.

Bajaj Finance said that it is also considering one-time accelerated provisioning for COVID-19 to further strengthen its provisioning standards.

Further it said the assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 147,600 crore as of March 31, 2020 as compared to Rs 115,888 crore as of March 31, 2019.

