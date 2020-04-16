BJP Welcomes AP HC Verdict on Introduction of English Medium in Govt Schools

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday welcomed the Andhra Pradesh High Court verdict of quashing the Government orders (GO) related to the introduction of English Medium in all government schools.He opined that the verdict should be an eye-opener for the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government."We welcome the verdict of High Court of Andhra Pradesh on controversial government orders. These unconstitutional GOs pertaining to compulsory English medium in government schools had been issued by the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government. This was against the wishes of Telugu medium students," Dinakar said in a statement."We had demanded that both Telugu and English medium should be available as options for the students. But the arrogance of Jagan Mohan Reddy led him to try to implement his decision without taking into cognisance the general public's opinions. The High Court has given its verdict and directed for cancellation of the unconstitutional government orders and upheld the wishes of the people of Andhra Pradesh," he added. (ANI)

