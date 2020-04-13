Bohag Bihu Celebrated in Assam Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 13 (ANI): Even though the country remains under lockdown, 'low key' celebrations of the Bohag Rongali Bihu Festival were underway in the city of Guwahati on Monday.On the occasion of the festival, the Assam Chief Minister conveyed his wishes to the public. Speaking to ANI, he said: "On the auspicious occasion of our New Year, I convey my wishes to the people and I pray to God that the New Year brings us happiness and peace, the safety of everyone." Bihu is one of the biggest festivals in Assam, this year, however, celebrations have been a low key affair amid the coronavirus lockdown. He said: "The people of the country under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji must fight together if we are to beat this coronavirus. We have to pledge that we must all stay safe."Celebrations at the Bohag Rongali Bihu were underway where the people--whilst maintaining the norms of social distancing--were seen engaging in the festivities and were singing folk songs. Apart from this, people were seen at the bazaars shopping for Mudi Ke Laddu, Chidawa and pitha."Even though with sickness in the air, I am trying to celebrate Bihu and hence, I have pitha and with it I shall celebrate this festival," said one of the city dwellers.Another city dweller echoed the same sentiment and said that with things becoming costlier, celebrating the festival is a hurdle. "I have also bought some pitha and this is how I plan to celebrate Bihu this year," he added.Bihu is the chief festival in Assam. It refers to a set of three different festivals: Rongali/Bohag Bihu observed in April, Kongali or Kati Bihu observed in October, and Bhogali or Magh Bihu observed in January. The Rongali Bihu is the most important of the three, celebrating the Assamese New Year and the spring festival. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)